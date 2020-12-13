Advertisement

Merriwether Elementary School to move to full remote learning

(WJHG)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning Monday, December 14, Merriwether Elementary School in Edgefield County will move to a fully remote learning model after district administrators said they learned of an increased number of students and staff being quarantined due to COVID-19.

They say these individuals are quarantining because they were identified as being a close contact to someone who has the virus.

“Due to the large number of faculty members being quarantined, the school is unable to be fully staffed in-person, which required the immediate move from the current 5-days-a-week, in-person Instructional Model to Full Remote Learning for all students at least until the Winter Break, which begins on December 21,” a statement said.

The school anticipates returning to 5-day-a-week instruction on Jan. 5.

Merriwether Elementary School is the second Edgefield County school to move to a full remote learning model. Strom Thurmond High School announced they would move fully remote last week.

“We realize this announcement may cause some disruption with many of our families in the Merriwether district, but I assure our parents, students, and staff that this decision was the only option we had after considering everyone’s health and safety,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, Edgefield County School District. “As I said last week when we transitioned to Full Remote Learning at Strom Thurmond High School, we have planned for this possibility. There is no question our teachers and staff are wellprepared to keep students on task with their studies though this last school week until the Winter Break.”

