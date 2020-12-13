Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this afternoon we able to reach the low 70s here in Augusta with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bush vs Daniel Field (WRDW)

As we continue through tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 50s with the chance for some showers by early Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry with highs near 70 again. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ across most of the area through Sunday afternoon.

A slightly more potent system is expected to move through Sunday evening into Monday afternoon. Higher totals in the area could get up to 1″+, but most areas should see less than 0.75″. The eventual track of the low pressure will determine who gets the heaviest rain in the CSRA. Most of the rain should be clearing out by Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-15 mph during the day Monday as the system moves through.

Rain potential Sunday night through Monday morning. (WRDW)

Tuesday looks mostly dry next week with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Rain looks possible again by Wednesday of next week with another front moving through. Temperatures do look cooler next week, but not too far from normal. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s Tuesday through Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

