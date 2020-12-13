Advertisement

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to shooting death

Drekwon Davenport arrested
Drekwon Davenport arrested(Aiken county sheriff's office)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says one man is behind bars after a shooting that killed one person.

Early this morning around 3:49 am, deputies responded to the intersection of Dairy Barn Road near New Holland Road, Wagener SC for report of an injured person in the roadway.

Deputies, first responders, and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene where an unresponsive Black male was found laying face down with an apparent wound to his head. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

The 911 caller gave the identity of the victim and the suspect to deputies. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, Drekwon Davenport, 22, were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Davenport was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center were he is expected to be charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation This investigation is on-going and as information becomes available it will be released.

