Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning were in the mid and low 40s with some areas near 50 across the CSRA. Winds will be calm for the first part of the morning as well. Our next front bringing the chance for rain arrives this weekend. Today will be dry during the day with a few clouds and warm highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will increase tonight into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Showers will remain possible into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry with highs near 70 again. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ across most of the area through Sunday afternoon.

A slightly more potent system is expected to move through Sunday evening into Monday afternoon. Higher totals in the area could get up to 1″+, but most areas should see less than 0.75″. The eventual track of the low pressure will determine who gets the heaviest rain in the CSRA. Most of the rain should be clearing out by Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-15 mph during the day Monday as the system moves through.

Tuesday looks mostly dry next week with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Rain looks possible again by Wednesday of next week with another front moving through. Temperatures do look cooler next week, but not too far from normal. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s Tuesday through Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

