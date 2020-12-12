A house for recovery, SC man opens 150 acre recovery program

MCCORMICK, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -

The pandemic has brought on a alarming increase in alcohol and substance abuse, but one man is hoping to make a difference.

Down a long driveway in McCormick County, you’ll find a house-- but it’s not just any house, its a house meant for healing.

“God gave me a vision about two and a half years ago” said Will Dalzell. “And I argued with God about two years about it, had all the excuses in the world why I didn’t want to and couldn’t do it. And finally, one morning I got up and God basically told me, it’s time.”

Will Dalzell is the founder of the GameChanger Foundation. Today, he opened the first house of his 150 acre drug and alcohol addiction long-term recovery program.

“It was pretty amazing. I was a little overwhelmed with all the support that I had from family and people that have been involved. I mean it’s really special” said Dalzell.

A special project, years in the making and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“It’s been tough, I mean a lot of these people have been isolated and taken away from places, a lot of places aren’t open, and we just want to give these guys a new chance, and a new chance at life” said Dalzell.

The pandemic has worsened addiction across the country. The number of drug related deaths has increased too. Aiken County has seen more than 51 accidental overdose deaths this year. That’s almost double the total from last year.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, says he’s seen 54 drug related deaths so far, and 30 are pending toxicology results. Bowen says out of those 30, most will likely be overdoses.

“I struggled with drugs and alcohol for about from about 15 [years old] to about 28 [years old] and woke up in a jail cell in Greene County, Georgia-- I had lost everything” said Dalzell.

Since recovering from loss and addiction, Dalzell is planting the roots so that others can grow.

“I just want to see God work miracles in their lives like he has in mine” he said.

The first seven men will move into the house on January 1st, and stay a minimum of one year.

While on the path towards recovery, they will learn different trades, financial skills and attend fatherhood classes. The house opening today was just the first step, Dalzell plans to build at least seven more houses, a tree farm and training facility over the next few years.

