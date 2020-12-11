YMCA working to keep CSRA kids fed when school is out

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will have free shelf-stable meals and snacks available at area YMCA locations throughout the holiday season.

It’s part of an effort to support families as COVID-19 and the winter break closes schools, where a number of kids get many of their meals.

Meal bags with three breakfasts, three lunches and seven snacks will be available while supplies last at the Augusta South Family YMCA, Wilson Family YMCA, Thomson Family YMCA and Family YMCA Team Headquarters.

The Y also has “blessing boxes” with shelf-stable groceries for seven days of breakfasts, lunches and snacks for children. Boxes are one per child and must be reserved in advance on the Y’s website for pickup on the following days:

Dec. 19 at YMCA Team Headquarters

Dec. 22 at area YMCA branches

Dec. 26 at YMCA Team Headquarters

Dec. 29 at area YMCA branches

Jan. 2 at YMCA Team Headquarters

Jan. 5 at area YMCA branches

Reserve a blessing box and view addresses at www.thefamilyy.org.

