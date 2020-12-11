Advertisement

White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.

Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone on Friday, according to a senior official familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Hahn signaled that he would tell regulators to do so, the official said.

President Donald Trump has been pressing for quick approval for the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
From left: David Ralston and Brad Raffensperger
Georgia House leader wants change in how elections chief is picked
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
US plans 2nd execution in as many days
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it
Coco Hillary learned hard work as a kid growing up in Edgefield.
‘One legacy to give’: CSRA athlete to shine in Disney’s Clemson flick
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties