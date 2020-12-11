Warnock to visit Augusta today for drive-up rally with mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock will visit Augusta today as part of his “Get Ready to Vote” tour.

The goal is to urge Georgians to make a plan to vote early in-person starting Monday in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs.

Warnock is facing Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in the race after neither won a sufficient majority in the Nov. 3 election to claim the seat.

Warnock will hold a drive-up rally with Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. starting at 5:30 p.m. at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road.

The race is one of two Georgia Senate runoffs on the Jan. 5 ballot that have drawn the eyes of the nation, since the outcome will determine which party controls the Senate.

In the other race, Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off against Republican incumbent David Perdue.

Ossoff will be visiting Augusta from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday for a car rally in the James Brown Arena’s east parking lot. Attendees must wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow other COVID-19 safety measures. To sign up, visit www.mobilize.us/electjon/event/366068.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Augusta on Thursday to campaign for the incumbents.

