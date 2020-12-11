Taking your COVID-19 concerns to local health officials

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An advisory committee to the FDA has officially recommended the FDA give emergency authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the first step in potentially ending this pandemic.

The vaccine has already started being distributed in countries like the United Kingdom and Russia.

Once the FDA approves the vaccine here, we could see it start to be distributed locally as earlier as next week.

But questions remain about how safe the vaccine actually is and how exactly it works.

Developers say people will need to take two doses for it to be effective and studies show that when taken in two doses, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have a 95 percent effectiveness.

Health experts say among the two vaccines, more than 75,000 people participated in the trials.

The FDA says most participants did experience mild side effects from the vaccine -- like injection site pain, fatigue, or headache.

That’s common in most vaccines.

Most side effects were reported after the second dose.

Dr. Phillip Coule at Augusta University says this data is promising and symbolizes a light at the end of this very long tunnel.

“Exactly how long it’s going to take for us to get to the point of being able to kind of tamp down this pandemic depends on two things: how quickly can we manufacture the vaccine and get it into people’s arms, and two, will we have enough people taking the vaccine in order to make a difference,” Coule said.

Aside from the effectiveness and safety, many of you still had questions about how long the vaccine stays effective, whether you still need to wear a mask after taking the vaccine, and whether you need to take the vaccine if you’ve already had COVID.

The majority of you said you weren’t comfortable taking it. We took those concerns to our region’s top health experts to hear what they had to say.

“All of the normal measures that go into place to ensure vaccine safety have been done in this case,” Coule said.

Coule says the new COVID vaccines still underwent three clinical trials. The difference here is the timeline.

“We eliminated a lot of the wasted waiting between the completion of one trial, analysis of the data, movement to the next trial,” Coule said.

But what about the nearly 16 million Americans who have already had the virus and built up antibodies?

“The immunity that is developed from this series of two shots appears to be better than what we see with the disease itself,” Coule said.

While it’s still too early to know for sure, that immunity is also expected to last longer than say getting the flu shot. That means experts don’t think you’ll need to get the vaccine often.

“There’s a lot of reason to believe that this immunity will be much longer-lasting,” Coule said. “Much more like what we see with the measles vaccine for example.”

Coule says while the vaccine could signal the end of this pandemic, it all depends on how many people actually take it.

The downside here is getting the vaccine doesn’t mean you don’t have to wear a mask -- at least for now.

Scientists haven’t yet been able to prove that people can’t carry the virus to others, even if they can’t get sick themselves.

