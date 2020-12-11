Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump administration plans 2nd execution in as many days
Christopher Williams
Suspect in custody over Augusta aggravated assault
Raphael Warnock
Warnock to visit Augusta today for drive-up rally with mayor