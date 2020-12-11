Scrap fire sends thick smoke into sky over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are battling a scrap material fire south of downtown.

Flames were leaping high and black smoke towered into the sky from the fire at SA Recycling. It was reported sometime around 12:30 p.m. at the business near Molly Pond and Old Savannah roads.

Apparently some old ovens or refrigerators caught fire while being transported, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

There is no immediate danger to anyone in the area, the department said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.