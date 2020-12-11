Richmond County election officials to meet over legal issue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will conduct a legal meeting today to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The meeting, held by videoconference, will begin at 3 p.m. and convene into executive discussion for discussion and consultation with an attorney. That portion will be closed to the public.

Public portions of the meeting will be streamed at https://youtu.be/SoOgCDsQWxc.

