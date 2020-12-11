Advertisement

Richmond County election officials to meet over legal issue

Early voting took place at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Early voting took place at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will conduct a legal meeting today to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The meeting, held by videoconference, will begin at 3 p.m. and convene into executive discussion for discussion and consultation with an attorney. That portion will be closed to the public.

Public portions of the meeting will be streamed at https://youtu.be/SoOgCDsQWxc.

MORE | Republicans file lawsuit against Georgia election officials

