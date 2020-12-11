Richmond County election officials to meet over legal issue
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will conduct a legal meeting today to discuss pending or potential litigation.
The meeting, held by videoconference, will begin at 3 p.m. and convene into executive discussion for discussion and consultation with an attorney. That portion will be closed to the public.
Public portions of the meeting will be streamed at https://youtu.be/SoOgCDsQWxc.
