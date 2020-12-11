Advertisement

Public can get a look at new Augusta fire station today

This is Augusta's new Fire Station 20.
This is Augusta's new Fire Station 20.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new fire station coming to south Augusta.

Fire Station 20 is opening after almost a year of construction.

It’s at 2820 Old Highway 1 just off Deans Bridge Road close to Fort Gordon.

Augusta Fire/EMA says the new station helps increase the department’s presence in the growing south Augusta region.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at 10.

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be enforced.

