Public can get a look at new Augusta fire station today
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new fire station coming to south Augusta.
Fire Station 20 is opening after almost a year of construction.
It’s at 2820 Old Highway 1 just off Deans Bridge Road close to Fort Gordon.
Augusta Fire/EMA says the new station helps increase the department’s presence in the growing south Augusta region.
The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at 10.
Mask-wearing and social distancing will be enforced.
