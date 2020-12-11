Advertisement

Patrick Reed shoots 8-under, takes 2-stroke lead in Dubai

United States&amp;rsquo; Patrick Reed reacts after winning the fifth hole during a singles...
United States&amp;rsquo; Patrick Reed reacts after winning the fifth hole during a singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending World Tour Championship.

Reed made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates. He is looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title. Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes back after a 68.

The Englishman mixed seven birdies with three bogeys. The race to be Europe’s No. 1 golfer in the 2020 season is wide open because there are so many points at stake in Dubai.

