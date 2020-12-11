Advertisement

Panthers coach: McCaffrey not expected to play vs. Broncos

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport pursues Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey
Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport pursues Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey(Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey seems likely to spend another week watching from the sideline.

The 2019 All-Pro running back did not practice on Thursday and coach Matt Rhule said “at this point I do not expect him to play” on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Both teams are 4-8. McCaffrey missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain.

He has missed the past three games with a shoulder sprain, but was expected to return this week. However, Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh while working out last week and hasn’t been right since.

