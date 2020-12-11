‘One legacy to give’: CSRA athlete to shine in Disney’s Clemson flick

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coco Hillary learned hard work as a kid growing up in Edgefield.

“Very blue-collar. Roll up your sleeves, go to work,” Hillary said.

Hillary was a star quarterback for Strom Thurmond High School, leading the Rebels to their first state title in nearly 40 years. After never being far from home, he moved four and a half hours away to continue his football career at Appalachian State. His first plane ride was to Ann Arbor for a game against the Michigan Wolverines in 2007 -- yeah, that game: the one where the Mountaineers stunned the college football world with a victory over the heavily favored Wolverines.

“My biggest fear was to go out and not accomplish the things I set out to do because I figured it would be a representation of where I come from,” Hillary said.

While at App State, Hillary formed a strong relationship with team Chaplain Reggie Hunt.

“You always look for people while you’re off at school to resonate that feeling of being home, and he was able to do that for me,” Hillary said.

Hunt connected Hillary with a group that trains for background actors for sports movies.

“I didn’t want nobody to offer something like that and didn’t go and bark on it, so I gave it a try,” Hillary said. “I mean, why not, right?”

After doing some background work, Hillary landed a role on the new Disney+ film “Safety”. He plays Calvin Morrow, a football player for Clemson.

Through all the success, Hillary always comes back to his roots. When asked where he wanted to do this interview, he chose Big Rod’s Barbershop where he’s been going for years.

“I always come back to this place right here for that humbleness,” Hillary said. “For that real respect from the people that you knew growing up as a kid because nobody respects you more than that.”

“We’ve seen so many kids get lost in different ways, so to see a kid come out and do something positive that can enlighten other kids, it’s very exciting,” Hillary said.

Hillary hopes his story encourages other small-town kids to follow their dreams too.

“You only got one life to live, but you only got one legacy to give,” Hillary said. “Nothing’s unobtainable. You can accomplish anything with the right fortitude and persistence.”

