No. 12 Georgia visits hot Missouri in makeup of postponement

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - No. 12 Georgia heads to Missouri on Saturday for the makeup of a game postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Tigers’ program.

Georgia still has an outside chance of winning the SEC East but needs plenty of help, and the Tigers have a chance to win their fourth straight and their fifth in the last six games.

