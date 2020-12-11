Advertisement

Local medical icon’s compassion lives on through event for kids at burn center

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At this time of year, doctors at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center are spreading holiday cheer to young patients.

They held the annual Shop With a Doc event on Thursday.

Usually, the kids get a limo ride to Target and get to do some shopping.

But to stay safe in the pandemic, they set up an area at the burn center for the fun to take place.

Kids got to pick out toys, do arts and crafts, and meet Santa.

The event was started in 2004 by Dr. Fred Mullins, a driving force at the burn center who died in June.

His brother says Mullins’ love and compassion live on through this event.

“He started it the first year with what he thought it would be a few kids. But we ended up finding around 35 children. Instead of being upset with it, he was tickled. So he paid for the first year all by himself,” Frank Mullins said.

“So to see this continue and know that it meant so much to Fred is very special.”

The event has now branched out to burn centers in Mississippi, Florida and Idaho, with more expected to join.

MORE | Keep your holiday season heartwarming without getting burned

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

Latest News

Shop
See what happened at this year's 'Shop With a Doc'
Happy little kids in matching red and green striped pajamas decorate a Christmas tree.
Keep your holiday season heartwarming without getting burned
This is Augusta's new Fire Station 20.
Public can get a look at new Augusta fire station today
Pfizer vaccine
After vaccine milestone, what’s next in COVID-19 fight?