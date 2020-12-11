Local medical icon’s compassion lives on through event for kids at burn center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At this time of year, doctors at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center are spreading holiday cheer to young patients.

They held the annual Shop With a Doc event on Thursday.

Usually, the kids get a limo ride to Target and get to do some shopping.

But to stay safe in the pandemic, they set up an area at the burn center for the fun to take place.

Kids got to pick out toys, do arts and crafts, and meet Santa.

The event was started in 2004 by Dr. Fred Mullins, a driving force at the burn center who died in June.

His brother says Mullins’ love and compassion live on through this event.

“He started it the first year with what he thought it would be a few kids. But we ended up finding around 35 children. Instead of being upset with it, he was tickled. So he paid for the first year all by himself,” Frank Mullins said.

“So to see this continue and know that it meant so much to Fred is very special.”

The event has now branched out to burn centers in Mississippi, Florida and Idaho, with more expected to join.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.