Keep your holiday season heartwarming without getting burned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we enter the cold season and holiday period, local and state experts are reminding people to stay smart and stay safe in preventing fires and injuries.

Data from the National Fire Prevention Association shows U.S. fire departments responded to 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees between 2013 and 2017. Around 44 percent of Christmas tree fires were due to lighting equipment, while 25 percent could be traced to a heat source too close to the tree.

During that same time, U.S. fire departments responded to around 780 home structure fires per year that began with other Christmas decorations.

And even if there’s not a fire, you can be in danger of burns.

Experts at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta say space heaters are a big reason for an increase in burns at this time of year.

You should never leave space heaters unattended, and there should never be anything flammable within 3 feet of one.

They say another danger is simply sitting too close to them.

“We see injuries from combustible items but we also see them in diabetics who sit too close to them and end up having a catastrophic injury that can require amputation,” said Beretta Coffman, vice president of non-physician providers for Burn and Reconstruction Centers of America, of which the Joseph M. Still center is a part.

The experts at the center also said another common burn source is fireplaces that aren’t properly maintained.

They recommend having an expert examine old fireplaces to make sure they’re safe.

Hazards of the holidays

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is focusing on holiday decorations as a potential source of danger.

“Holiday decorating is fun for the whole family, but decorations gone wrong can present a holiday hassle,” King said. “The more lights or decorations you have can increase the chance of an accidental fire.”

King offered these tips for keeping your home and your decorations safe this holiday season:

Make sure your tree has fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when they are touched.

Keep your tree at least 3 feet from any heat source, including fireplaces, radiators, candles and heat vents.

Check your Christmas lights boxes to see if they have the label of a recognized testing laboratory and to verify whether they are indoor or outdoor lights.

Do not use lit candles to decorate your tree.

Turn off all decorations when you go to bed and when you leave the house.

Follow the directions of light packaging to see how many strings can be safely linked together.

Inspect all lights and decorations for cracks, damaged sockets, and loose or bare wires. Unplug all electrical lights and devices before conducting any major or minor repair.

Secure lights, decorations, and cords to prevent wind damage and ensure that wiring and insulation are not damaged.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.