Judge hopes to ‘preserve’ Augusta Judicial Circuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Just over a week ago, Columbia County officials sent a request to separate from Richmond and Burke counties to form their own judicial circuit. Richmond County’s Chief Superior Judge is trying to keep them together.

“There is a strength in unity and numbers and in the collective wisdom, effort and experience in all of the persons in the circuit” said Judge Carl Brown, Jr.

Just days after Columbia County sent the request, Judge Brown began forming a “Committee to Preserve the Augusta Judicial Circuit.”

“There needs to be a collective effort to preserve the circuit” said Judge Brown. “And the reason for that is, we know that it’s in the best interest of the entire community for it to be preserved.”

Judge Brown is one of the seven superior court judges that serve in the circuit. He says splitting the circuit up would cause the circuit to lose opportunity.

“We would forfeit the opportunity and the results that working together provide” he said.

Judge Brown says being together as offered diversity and a fair justice system for the circuit. He says its also helped in tough situation like managing case loads during the pandemic.

“All that we know has worked, and there’s no reason to change that” he said.

Columbia county says splitting is a one million dollar cost saving move--but Judge Brown doesn’t buy it.

“That has yet to be demonstrated, and our experts say no” he said.

His committee features lawyers and other people from across the community who share the same goal. They’ve already begun working to figure out ideas on how to keep the circuit together.

“United we stand--even in this region--divided we fail or fall. And we don’t need division” he said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.