Advertisement

How, when watch AU, East Georgia State commencement ceremonies online

Augusta University is growing. (Source: WRDW)
Augusta University is growing. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University graduates will finally get to walk across the stage today, but without any guests.

University administrators wanted students to celebrate their academic achievements, but also stick to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

More than 1,700 graduates will walk across the stage at the James Brown Arena.

But family members and friends will have to watch by streaming it live online.

The first commencement ceremony will start at 10 a.m., with another at 2 p.m. and a third at 6 p.m.

You can watch the ceremies at https://www.augusta.edu/stream.

Meanwhile, East Georgia State College will have a virtual commencement for fall 2020 graduates.

The ceremony is usually held at the gym on the college’s Swainsboro campus. But with social distancing rules, administrators decided a virtual one is better.

You can watch it Saturday at 10 a.m. at http://www.ega.edu/2020-Fall-Commencement.

MORE | CSRA students get chance to celebrate, study computer science week

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

Latest News

Christopher Williams
Suspect in custody over Augusta aggravated assault
Raphael Warnock
Warnock to visit Augusta today for drive-up rally with mayor
Santa was at Shop With a Doc.
Local medical icon’s compassion lives on through event for kids at burn center
Shop
See what happened at this year's 'Shop With a Doc'