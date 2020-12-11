How, when watch AU, East Georgia State commencement ceremonies online

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University graduates will finally get to walk across the stage today, but without any guests.

University administrators wanted students to celebrate their academic achievements, but also stick to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

More than 1,700 graduates will walk across the stage at the James Brown Arena.

But family members and friends will have to watch by streaming it live online.

The first commencement ceremony will start at 10 a.m., with another at 2 p.m. and a third at 6 p.m.

You can watch the ceremies at https://www.augusta.edu/stream.

Meanwhile, East Georgia State College will have a virtual commencement for fall 2020 graduates.

The ceremony is usually held at the gym on the college’s Swainsboro campus. But with social distancing rules, administrators decided a virtual one is better.

You can watch it Saturday at 10 a.m. at http://www.ega.edu/2020-Fall-Commencement.

