Heart-healthy food drive scheduled in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pest control business will host a heart-healthy and shelf-stable food drive Saturday in partnership with the American Heart Association.

“People might not realize that there is a shortage of food right here in the CSRA and there are lots of families in the area who need our help,” said Dena Thomas, president of Advanced Services Pest Control.

The drive-up event will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Advanced Services office, 1532 Crescent Drive.

For more information on the food drive, contact Olivia Carswell at 706-863-9595.

