Advertisement

Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

The 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harrison Ford will be putting on his fedora and cracking his whip once again.

Disney announced on Twitter that the 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role in a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Slated for release in July 2022, the film will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Ford, also revered for his Han Solo character in Star Wars, told Parade magazine earlier this year that he was not an overnight success, noting he spent 15 years as a struggling actor before he achieved any real, noticeable accomplishments.

Ford says his goals for the new Indiana Jones movie are just as ambitious as for the first one.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
From left: David Ralston and Brad Raffensperger
Georgia House leader wants change in how elections chief is picked
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, the sun rises amid smog during the dry...
Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California
“Blessing boxes” like this one from the YMCA include shelf-stable groceries for seven days of...
YMCA working to keep CSRA kids fed when school is out
LIVE: Biden introduces picks for incoming administration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties