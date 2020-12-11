Pandemic’s local death toll reaches nearly 750

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As Georgia sets a new record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, the pandemic has killed nearly 750 people in the CSRA.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 6,126 new cases on Thursday, and 50 people died.

That’s over 1,000 more than the previous record set just a week ago, and 1,300 more than the most we saw in July.

The moving average of daily cases is now more than 4,000, higher than it’s ever been.

The latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 462,175 and the number of deaths to 9,123.

In South Carolina, 1,883 new cases were reported Thursday.

That’s the first time in almost a week the Palmetto State has seen fewer than 2,000 new cases in a day.

Back in July, South Carolina had only five days total of more than 2,000 cases — none of them back-to-back.

There are more than 175 people hospitalized right now in the river region because of coronavirus.

The local death toll

Richmond County has seen more than 200 confirmed deaths, while Aiken County is at 94 and Columbia County is at 80.

Add in the dozens of deaths in the more rural local counties, and the pandemic’s death toll in the CSRA totals more than 500 on the Georgia side of the Savannah River and more than 200 on the South Carolina side.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.