Advertisement

Georgia House leader wants change in how elections chief is picked

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state House speaker is proposing to take the selection of the state’s chief election official from voters and put it in the hands of legislators.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston said Thursday that he will seek a state constitutional amendment to change how Georgia’s secretary of state is chosen.

A deputy to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calls the move a “power grab.”

It comes amid continuing Republican attacks on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidential victory in Georgia and Raffensperger’s defense of the results.

Passage is unlikely with influential Democrats signaling immediate opposition.

If it were to pass, voters would decide the question.

MORE | Republicans file lawsuit against Georgia election officials

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

Latest News

Coronavirus in the CSRA
Pandemic’s local death toll reaches nearly 750
Early voting took place at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Richmond County election officials to meet over legal issue
Highway construction cone
Drivers, watch out for these CSRA road projects
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA