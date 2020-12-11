Georgia House leader wants change in how elections chief is picked

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state House speaker is proposing to take the selection of the state’s chief election official from voters and put it in the hands of legislators.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston said Thursday that he will seek a state constitutional amendment to change how Georgia’s secretary of state is chosen.

A deputy to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calls the move a “power grab.”

It comes amid continuing Republican attacks on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidential victory in Georgia and Raffensperger’s defense of the results.

Passage is unlikely with influential Democrats signaling immediate opposition.

If it were to pass, voters would decide the question.

