Fate of Senate rests in the hands of Georgia voters

By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fate of the Senate and the United States rests in the hands of Georgia voters as they start voting early for the runoffs Monday.

If both Senate seats are filled by Democrats, it would allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to make tie-breaking decisions between the Senate and the current Republican majority.

“And being a Republican, we’re concerned really this is the last stopgap for anything that, any programs or projects that the Democrats want that we would oppose,” voter Sherry Barnes said.

Turn out for runoff elections is historically low, which isn’t good news for parties trying to secure their spot.

But Richmond County Board of Elections Director Lynn Bailey tells us more people than ever before could be casting their vote come Monday.

“You know we have runoffs sometimes where there’s a 5 percent turn out,” Bailey said. “But this one is different, I wouldn’t be surprised if we hit 45-50 percent in this election.”

For both parties, all they can do is hope they did their part to get people back to the polls a second go around.

“Georgia is in play, but we have to continue to make Georgia in play and it’s gonna happen by folks like yourself here in Augusta, ready to go, rolling your sleeves up, voting getting in good trouble, as our friend John Lewis encouraged us to do,” Augusta Commisioner-elect Jordan Johnson said.

