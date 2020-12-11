Advertisement

Drivers, watch out for these CSRA road projects

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at roadwork over the next few days that could affect local drivers:

  • Watson Bailey Road will be closed Tuesday in Columbia County for replacement of a stormwater cross drain. The road closure will be about 1,000 feet from County Line Road and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. No through traffic will be allowed. Emergency personnel will be stationed on the east side of the closure to respond to any calls for service.
  • Weather permitting, Georgia DOT contractor Remac Inc. will seal cracks and deteriorated sections of Gordon Highway from Taylor Street to the Savannah River. All work is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the just over half-mile section. Crews should complete a lane a day. The project last into next week.

