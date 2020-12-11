Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released photos of men being sought after separate crimes.

In one of the cases, a man is being sought in connection with a robbery by sudden snatching that occurred at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 1900 block of Gordon Highway.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Richmond County deputies are looking for the man on the left in connection with a snatching and want to question the man on the right in connection with a burglary. (WRDW)

In the other incident, a man is wanted for questioning in reference to a Dec. 4 burglary at a home in the 5000 block of Old Waynesboro Road.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact Deputy Thomas Langford 706-821-1038, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080. All information will be confidential.

