Advertisement

Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released photos of men being sought after separate crimes.

In one of the cases, a man is being sought in connection with a robbery by sudden snatching that occurred at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 1900 block of Gordon Highway.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Richmond County deputies are looking for the man on the left in connection with a snatching and...
Richmond County deputies are looking for the man on the left in connection with a snatching and want to question the man on the right in connection with a burglary.(WRDW)

In the other incident, a man is wanted for questioning in reference to a Dec. 4 burglary at a home in the 5000 block of Old Waynesboro Road.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact Deputy Thomas Langford 706-821-1038, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080. All information will be confidential.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Crews work to contain 18-wheeler blaze north of Aiken
Charges possible for Ga. man shown in viral video hitting youth player
Christopher Williams
Suspect in custody over Augusta aggravated assault
Raphael Warnock
Warnock to visit Augusta today for drive-up rally with mayor