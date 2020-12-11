Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another opportunity to see the International Space Station tonight at 5:49 PM. It will be visible for 6 minutes with it appearing out of the west-southwest sky and disappearing out of the south-southeast sky. High level clouds are expected to move across the area tonight. Even with the high level clouds, patchy dense fog is expected to form overnight into early Saturday morning. Fog will likely be densest near bodies of water like the Savannah River and Clarks Hill Lake. Temperatures tonight are expected to drop to the mid and low 40s by sunrise Saturday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Start: 5:49 PM - Duration: 6 minutes - Max Height: 51° (WRDW)

Our next front bringing the chance for rain arrives this weekend. Saturday will be dry during the day with a few clouds and warm highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Showers will remain possible into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry with highs near 70 again. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ across most of the area through Sunday afternoon.

A slightly more potent system is expected to move through Sunday evening into Monday afternoon. Higher totals in the area could get up to 1″+, but most areas should see less than 0.75″. The eventual track of the low pressure will determine who gets the heaviest rain in the CSRA. Most of the rain should be clearing out by Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-15 mph during the day Monday as the system moves through.

Tuesday looks mostly dry next week with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Rain looks possible again by Wednesday of next week with another front moving through. Temperatures do look cooler next week, but not too far from normal. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s Tuesday through Friday of next week.

