Advertisement

Crews work to contain 18-wheeler blaze north of Aiken

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a fire that was consuming an 18-wheeler Friday in Aiken County.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of Rebel Road and Good Springs Road, according to Aiken County dispatchers. The big-rig was reported to be well ablaze.

The location is north of Aiken, west of Edgefield Highway and between the Henderson Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and Interstate 20.

MORE | Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes
Charges possible for Ga. man shown in viral video hitting youth player
Christopher Williams
Suspect in custody over Augusta aggravated assault
Raphael Warnock
Warnock to visit Augusta today for drive-up rally with mayor