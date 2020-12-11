Crews work to contain 18-wheeler blaze north of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a fire that was consuming an 18-wheeler Friday in Aiken County.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of Rebel Road and Good Springs Road, according to Aiken County dispatchers. The big-rig was reported to be well ablaze.

The location is north of Aiken, west of Edgefield Highway and between the Henderson Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and Interstate 20.

