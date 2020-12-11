Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount
Alaysia Scott
After being found, teen disappears again in Augusta

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
(Pixabay)
Crews work to contain 18-wheeler blaze north of Aiken
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former WH leaders
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California