Augusta VA hospital to receive initial COVID-19 vaccine doses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced Friday that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the medical center will begin vaccinating health care personnel and veterans in VA’s long-term health care facilities once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to veterans who want to receive one.

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Robin E. Jackson, medical center director.

Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus FAQs or contact their care team.

For more information, contact Will Martin at william.martin6@va.gov or 706-733-0188, ext. 1733.

