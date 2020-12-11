Advertisement

Augusta VA hospital to receive initial COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced Friday that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the medical center will begin vaccinating health care personnel and veterans in VA’s long-term health care facilities once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine.

MORE | Pandemic’s local death toll reaches nearly 750

COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to veterans who want to receive one. 

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Robin E. Jackson, medical center director.

Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus FAQs or contact their care team.

For more information, contact Will Martin at  william.martin6@va.gov  or 706-733-0188, ext. 1733.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
More Richmond County schools go all-virtual
An Aiken Elementary School teacher has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic...
Aiken Elementary teacher charged with drug trafficking
The Netflix lights display in downtown Augusta.
In a grim pandemic, Netflix helps Augusta shine
From left: David Ralston and Brad Raffensperger
Georgia House leader wants change in how elections chief is picked
Georgia election stickers
Georgia election officials investigate problems with Coffee County recount

Latest News

“Blessing boxes” like this one from the YMCA include shelf-stable groceries for seven days of...
YMCA working to keep CSRA kids fed when school is out
Campaign
Senate races are keeping the campaign trail busy in Georgia
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies looking for 2 men after separate Augusta crimes
(Pixabay)
Crews work to contain 18-wheeler blaze north of Aiken