Another Richmond County school headed to virtual learning

Coronavirus Mask
Coronavirus Mask(KFYR)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School is the next Richmond County school to transition to learn from home studies.

Richmond County School System says the school is sending students home until Jan. 12, 2021.

Students and parents were notified on Friday afternoon.

Other schools closing for traditional learning include:

  • Belair K-8 School, which will reopen next Friday.
  • Hephzibah High School, which will reopen Monday.
  • Jenkins-White Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.
  • Lake Forest Hills Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.
  • Richmond County Career Technical Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 21.

