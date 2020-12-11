Another Richmond County school headed to virtual learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School is the next Richmond County school to transition to learn from home studies.

Richmond County School System says the school is sending students home until Jan. 12, 2021.

Students and parents were notified on Friday afternoon.

Other schools closing for traditional learning include:

Belair K-8 School, which will reopen next Friday.

Hephzibah High School, which will reopen Monday.

Jenkins-White Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.

Lake Forest Hills Elementary School, which will reopen Tuesday.

Richmond County Career Technical Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 21.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.