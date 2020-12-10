With U.S. poised to OK coronavirus vaccine, here’s the outlook for CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A monumental hearing will take place at 9 a.m. today in the United States’ fight against coronavirus.

A federal committee will consider whether the Food and Drug Administration should grant emergency authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

If it’s approved, distribution could start by the end of the week and the first groups of Americans could be getting the vaccine within days.

Augusta University Health said it’s “highly likely” vaccines will be administered next week to local health care workers and people in nursing homes.

Also, the military may be among the first to receive a vaccine. The Department of Defense is quickly moving forward with a plan to distribute and administer the vaccine across all branches, although fewer than 44,000 doses will initially be given to the department.

“We’re recommending that everyone take the vaccination when it becomes available to protect yourselves, your families, your shipmates, your wing-men, battle buddies and your communities,” said Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency.

Officials of Georgia and South Carolina have discussed their vaccine rollout plans.

Each state will get about 200,000 to 300,000 doses for the first round.

Because of the phased rollout with first responders and health care workers first in line, the vaccine will not be available to everyone for several months. So health experts say not to expect measures like mask-wearing to stop soon.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Dr. Linda Bell says if 95 percent of South Carolinians wear a mask in the next week, that could save 1,000 lives.

The local toll

Right now, there are more than 150 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, a number much higher than it was on Oct. 1.

University Hospital has 75 COVID-19 patients — 19 more than a week ago — while Augusta University Health has 58 patients and Doctors Hospital has 24.

University Hospital says just Tuesday, it discharged eight COVID-19 patients but also got 10 new ones.

Officials there say that’s why they’re restricting visitors for inpatients, outpatients and people in the emergency room. There are also specific rules for pregnant families and support people.

Across the region

On Wednesday, Georgia reported 3,700 new positives, with cases increasing 62 percent in the Peach State in the past seven days

South Carolina reported 2,100 new cases Wednesday, the sixth straight day of at least 2,000 new cases.

Those spiking case numbers are frustrating for Gov. Henry McMaster and his team.

Bell says a month ago, cases were declining in 35 of the state’s 46 counties.

Now it’s the opposite; only six counties are down.

“I hope we can look back at this point in time right now as our watershed in this pandemic,” she said, “that it was at this time we made decisions that resulted in a change in our trajectory and that we did not go back up again.”

