Williston woman charged in sex case involving 12-year-old boy

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 60-year-old Williston woman has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a 12-year-old boy, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened between June 3 and Oct. 20 in Aiken County, according to the arrest warrants for Sara C. Williams that were dated Tuesday.

She’s charged with multiple counts of oral sex with the minor and sexual intercourse, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The case was reported to authorities by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, according to the incident report from the sheriff’s agency.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.