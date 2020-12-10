Advertisement

Thigh injury might put McCaffrey’s return to field on hold

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport pursues Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey
Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport pursues Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey(Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A thigh injury could put Christian McCaffrey’s return to the field on hold.

The Panthers’ 2019 All-Pro running back, who has already missed nine games with a high ankle sprain and a shoulder issue, was limited in practice Wednesday with a new injury to his thigh.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh last week during private workouts and it resurfaced on Wednesday.

That has left his status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos up in the air with Rhule now saying “we’ll see if he’s available to play versus the Broncos.”

