Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial
‘Hate does not win’
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.
Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.
