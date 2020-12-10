Suspect arrested after Aiken County high-speed chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Details emerged today about how a search concluded after a high-speed chase in Aiken County.

On Wednesday, a driver failed to stop for law enforcement officers, who chased the vehicle from Interstate 20 along Columbia Highway North to the area of Crosland Park, where it was abandoned shortly before 11 a.m. at Yates Street.

Authorities brought out dogs to assist with the search, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety assisted with the incident, as it extended into the city.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Kenneth Richardson Jr., 27, of Beech Island, was ultimately found in a nearby apartment and arrested.

He was being in Aiken County jail Thursday on charges of failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, driving under license suspension and transportation of alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.

Kenneth Richardson Jr.'s Aiken County jail booking photos from Wednesday and dating back to 2011. (WRDW)

He’s been in the jail a number of times before, according to the jail, which had 13 booking photos on file for him dating back to 2011. Many of the past charges were dismissed.

The chase came after a string of deadly crimes has left Aiken County residents on edge, leading city leaders to open a discussion on Monday about how to deal with crime .

The tragic events include the Seventh Lounge Nightclub shooting and the Palmetto Crossing Apartments shooting in Aiken, as well as the discovery of the body of a man whose death was connected to a house Sunday morning in Aiken County on Columbia Highway North.

