Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Aiken County high-speed chase

By Staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Details emerged today about how a search concluded after a high-speed chase in Aiken County.

On Wednesday, a driver failed to stop for law enforcement officers, who chased the vehicle from Interstate 20 along Columbia Highway North to the area of Crosland Park, where it was abandoned shortly before 11 a.m. at Yates Street.

Authorities brought out dogs to assist with the search, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety assisted with the incident, as it extended into the city.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Kenneth Richardson Jr., 27, of Beech Island, was ultimately found in a nearby apartment and arrested.

He was being in Aiken County jail Thursday on charges of failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, driving under license suspension and transportation of alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.

Kenneth Richardson Jr.'s Aiken County jail booking photos from Wednesday and dating back to 2011.
Kenneth Richardson Jr.'s Aiken County jail booking photos from Wednesday and dating back to 2011.(WRDW)

He’s been in the jail a number of times before, according to the jail, which had 13 booking photos on file for him dating back to 2011. Many of the past charges were dismissed.

The chase came after a string of deadly crimes has left Aiken County residents on edge, leading city leaders to open a discussion on Monday about how to deal with crime.

The tragic events include the Seventh Lounge Nightclub shooting and the Palmetto Crossing Apartments shooting in Aiken, as well as the discovery of the body of a man whose death was connected to a house Sunday morning in Aiken County on Columbia Highway North.

MORE | Williston woman charged in sex case involving 12-year-old boy

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

Engineer
Amazon's Future Engineer program comes to CSRA
Lights
These decorations and events will make the season bright
Vaccine
A look at COVID-19 vaccination plans in the two-state region
Augusta University Health is placing some non-COVID patients at the Children’s Hospital of...
AU admitting some non-COVID patients to CHOG