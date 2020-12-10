Sentence announced in Grovetown horse neglect case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of neglecting 40 horses in Grovetown will pay thousands of dollars for the treatment and maintenance of the horses.

That was the sentence Wednesday for Jose Reveron-George.

He also cannot own horses for five years.

He was indicted last July on four counts of animal cruelty.

The charges stem from horses left in filthy conditions without food or proper care .

