Senate runoff brings big names to Augusta and elsewhere in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Augusta today.

He’ll be part of a “Defend the Majority” rally at the Augusta Regional Airport.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the rally expected to start at 2.

The event is free, and you can register online if you want to go.

If you go, there are a few things you can’t bring due to security concerns. Among them are coolers, handmade signs, umbrellas and even selfie sticks.

If you can’t make it, News 12 will have a team out there to bring you the latest on the air and online.

The rally is to show support to Senate runoff candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and it comes a day after Perdue was in the CSRA himself.

He was at the Columbia County GOP headquarters on Wednesday as part of his “Win Georgia, Save America” bus tour.

He talked to his supporters about getting out to vote.

He spoke about the importance of his seat to the rest of the nation, with control of the Senate depending on the outcome of the Georgia runoffs.

“My responsibility to you, to the people of Georgia, is that we are not going to lose,” he said. “This is the seat that makes a difference.”

The incumbent’s Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff was also out on the campaign trail Wednesday at a rally in Macon.

He talked about his post-election plans for health care.

“We can expand Medicaid,” he said. “We can deliver health for the people.”

Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock after none of the four candidates won a sufficient majority on Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta to campaign on behalf of Ossoff and Warnock. Early, in-person voting for the election starts Monday, and Election Day is Jan. 5.

