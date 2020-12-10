Advertisement

Senate runoff brings big names to Augusta and elsewhere in Georgia

By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Augusta today.

He’ll be part of a “Defend the Majority” rally at the Augusta Regional Airport.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the rally expected to start at 2.

The event is free, and you can register online if you want to go.

If you go, there are a few things you can’t bring due to security concerns. Among them are coolers, handmade signs, umbrellas and even selfie sticks.

If you can’t make it, News 12 will have a team out there to bring you the latest on the air and online.

MORE | S.C. neighbors may be watching runoffs almost as closely as Georgians are

The rally is to show support to Senate runoff candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and it comes a day after Perdue was in the CSRA himself.

He was at the Columbia County GOP headquarters on Wednesday as part of his “Win Georgia, Save America” bus tour.

He talked to his supporters about getting out to vote.

He spoke about the importance of his seat to the rest of the nation, with control of the Senate depending on the outcome of the Georgia runoffs.

“My responsibility to you, to the people of Georgia, is that we are not going to lose,” he said. “This is the seat that makes a difference.”

The incumbent’s Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff was also out on the campaign trail Wednesday at a rally in Macon.

He talked about his post-election plans for health care.

“We can expand Medicaid,” he said. “We can deliver health for the people.”

Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock after none of the four candidates won a sufficient majority on Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta to campaign on behalf of Ossoff and Warnock. Early, in-person voting for the election starts Monday, and Election Day is Jan. 5.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of fires in Columbia County
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
Westbound cars can be seen at a standstill on Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road around 7:10 a.m....
Westbound I-20 flowing normally after crash snarls traffic
School districts talk semester changes
CSRA school districts lay out plans for the upcoming semester

Latest News

Richmond County school bus
Another Richmond County school closing due to COVID-19
Jose Reveron-George
Sentence announced in Grovetown horse neglect case
Doi Thi Mai Harmon
73-year-old found after being reported missing in Augusta
Vaccine
With U.S. poised to OK coronavirus vaccine, here’s the outlook for CSRA