SEC championship game to have crowd of 16,500

Aerial view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Photo Date: 8/14/2017 / Photo:...
Aerial view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Photo Date: 8/14/2017 / Photo: Mercedes-Benz Stadium / (MGN) (GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Southeastern Conference championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida will be played before a socially distanced crowd of 16,500 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game is set for Dec. 19 at the 75,000-seat, retractable-roof facility. All tickets have been sold, according to the SEC.

Face coverings must be worn inside the stadium at all times. Tailgating will be allowed up to five hours before the 8 p.m. kickoff, but one empty space must be maintained between each vehicle.

This will be the largest crowd to attend a football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the pandemic began. The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons have been playing before a restricted capacity of less than 10,000 fans.

This will be the ninth time Alabama and Florida have met in the SEC title game, which has been played in Atlanta since 1994.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

