Republicans file lawsuit against Georgia election officials

By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - A lawsuit has been filed against Georgia election officials.

The Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party filed a lawsuit against state election officials, which includes Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The 82-page document demands poll watchers be allowed to do their jobs under state law for the Jan. 5 runoffs. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County.

The lawsuit also claims poll workers in several counties were barred from fully performing their tasks during the general election.

The suit also calls for the state to clarify rules for drop boxes and to make sure they’re secured and surveilled.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it will assist the secretary of state’s office in investigating allegations of voter fraud. The agency said questionable election-related activity to the secretary of state’s office.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office released a statement on the lawsuit.

“The secretary of state’s office has repeatedly instructed county elections officials to ensure access for observers. We have also made it clear that absentee ballot drop boxes need to be monitored 24/7. David Shafer and the Georgia GOP need to stop passing the buck for failing to deliver Georgia for Trump and actually focus on getting out the vote in January,” Jordan Fuchs, deputy secretary of state, said.

Shafer is the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

