Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will celebrate Midnight Mass earlier than usual to comply with Italy’s anti-coronavirus curfew and will deliver his Christmas and New Year’s blessings in ways that aim to prevent crowds from forming.

The Vatican on Thursday released the pope’s COVID-19 Christmas liturgical schedule.

It said the pope’s Dec. 24 Mass — which for years hasn’t been celebrated at midnight at all but at 9:30 p.m. to spare pontiffs from the late hour — will begin instead at 7:30 p.m. this year.

Italy has imposed a 10 p.m. nationwide curfew, as well as restaurant closures and other restrictions, to try to cut down on crowds forming following a surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths this fall.

