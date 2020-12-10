Advertisement

Pacers Fall To Bearcats In Season Opener

(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team lost a 73-66 decision to Lander Wednesday evening in the season opener.

The Pacers are now 0-1 on the year while the Bearcats improve to 1-1.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice’s team was led by Jakobi Pearson’s team-high 19 points. Latreavin Black accounted for 14 points, six rebounds and a team-best three steals. Anyeuri Castillo tallied 11 markers, six boards and three blocks.

Tyler Johnson and Quincy Canty chipped in seven and six points, respectively.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 26-of-72 from the floor (36.1 percent), including nine-of-27 from downtown (33.3 percent). The Pacers swatted five shots compared to four by the visitors.

In the first half, a three-ball from Tyler Johnson pushed the lead to 10 at 23-13 with 9:19 to go. USC Aiken maintained a 30-24 advantage only to see the visitors take a 33-32 lead with 2:50 to play after a steal and lay-up.

Lander pushed the margin to three at 35-32, but Black found Tehree Horn for a bucket with 2:10 to go. A pair of charity tosses by Horn gave the home squad the lead at 36-35. Pearson took a pass from Black with 1:01 to play for a lay-up. With under 10 seconds to go in the half, Johnson missed a free throw. Deon Berrien grabbed the board, but Johnson stole it and hit a shot in the paint with one tick on the clock, giving the Pacers a 40-35 lead at the break.

The Bearcats embarked on a 9-0 spurt to start the second half to take the lead for good. After falling behind 58-47, Damontez Oliver found Pearson for a bucket.

The teams traded points, but Lander managed to take a 65-53 lead. Castillo nailed a shot from distance and Pearson connected on a fastbreak lay-up, pulling the home squad within seven at 65-58.

Down by nine, Pearson accounted for five straight points to pull within four at 67-63 with 55 seconds to go. USC Aiken trimmed the deficit to four at 70-66 with 26 ticks remaining, but Vanderslice’s team could get no closer.

