Advertisement

Morikawa, Reed bid to become America’s first European No 1

Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open.
Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open.(PGA Tour)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Collin Morikawa could be crowned as the No. 1 golfer on the European Tour for the 2020 season without having hit a shot in Europe this year.

The 23-year-old Morikawa is third in the Race to Dubai standings heading into the end-of-season DP World Tour Championship. He took up membership of the tour in February and the points he amassed by winning the PGA Championship in August as well his performances in the other majors and World Golf Championships leave him behind fellow American Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood in the standings.

Morikawa will be playing in his first regular European Tour event.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
It appeared that at least 13 units were damaged at Storage Sense after a fire broke out there...
Crews battle pair of predawn fires in Columbia County
Reality Winner
No prison release for whistleblower Reality Winner after COVID-19 infection
This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from Interstate...
Aiken County deputies seek suspect after high-speed chase
The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen: What we know

Latest News

Pacers Fall To Bearcats In Season Opener
Alvarado sparks Georgia Tech in 75-64 win over Nebraska
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over...
Big Ten audible: Ohio State will play for title vs Wildcats
Ed Orgeron talks Tigers against South Carolina and more
LSU self-imposes bowl ban for current season amid NCAA probe
Aerial view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Photo Date: 8/14/2017 / Photo:...
SEC championship game to have crowd of 16,500