Morikawa, Reed bid to become America’s first European No 1

(AP) - Collin Morikawa could be crowned as the No. 1 golfer on the European Tour for the 2020 season without having hit a shot in Europe this year.

The 23-year-old Morikawa is third in the Race to Dubai standings heading into the end-of-season DP World Tour Championship. He took up membership of the tour in February and the points he amassed by winning the PGA Championship in August as well his performances in the other majors and World Golf Championships leave him behind fellow American Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood in the standings.

Morikawa will be playing in his first regular European Tour event.

