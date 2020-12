AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled a missing-person alert this morning after a senior was found.

Doi Thi Mai Harmon had last been seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities issued an alert Thursday morning seeking information about her. However, the alert was canceled less than half an hour later.

