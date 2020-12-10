Advertisement

LSU self-imposes bowl ban for current season amid NCAA probe

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU is self-imposing a one-year bowl ban this season as part an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe into rules violations.

Much of the NCAA’s investigation of LSU’s football program pre-dates the promotion of Ed Orgeron to head coach during the 2016 season and the hiring of athletic director Scott Woodward in 2019.

Orgeron says he “respects the university’s decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past.”

LSU says the bowl ban comes in addition to other recent self-imposed penalties including scholarship reductions. The university says its decision “reflects LSU’s commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations.”

