Judicial emergency continues in Ga. due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Superior Court says they’re still monitoring the changes by COVID-19, but jury trials will continue.

In a statement, Superior Court officials say they continue to watch daily updates from the Department of Public Health, but they remain committed to continuing jury trials.

“Our jury trials continue to be a model for other judicial circuits as we employ masks, social distancing, sanitization, and other protocols following CDC guidelines and public health guidance,” the statement said. “We have had positive feedback from both prospective jurors and actual jurors regarding the measures put in place for their health and safety and have not had a single juror indicate a positive COVID test during or after jury service.”

The court says jury trials will continue, but they will re-evaluate things if conditions change.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.