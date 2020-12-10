In a grim pandemic, lights by Netflix helps Augusta shine bright

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a tough year for a lot of local businesses, but these holiday lights are giving them hope for the holiday season.

“We just enjoy, the atmosphere down here,” Patricia Slagle, owner of Flowers on Broad, said.

Slagle remembers as a child, her parents would bring her down to Broad Street to see the Christmas lights.

“And we’d come down here and the lights were everywhere. And we always wanted to come down and see the lights, so this is going to bring people downtown to see it,” she said.

And now she gets to see more lights than ever, thanks to Netflix. The company chose Augusta and five other cities across the country for a super special Christmas gift: lights, lights and more lights.

“But it’s great because anything that will bring people to downtown Augusta is good,” Slagle said.

Not only is it good idea, but an extra bit of cheer is needed during this time of year.

“It’ll definitely give us more foot traffic,” Willie Smith said.

Smith works at Shelvie Jean, and he says the lack of foot traffic because of the pandemic has hit the store hard.

“I’ve been doing a door count so we’re getting about 15 people or less a day. Some days none,” he said.

He hopes the lights will bring in more people to shop.

“We can stay open if the traffic is going, so if there’s activities going on and we say we close at nine-- we’ll stay open into 10 or 11 as long as we have the people downtown shopping,” Smith said.

Patricia’s Flower Shop has thrived off of deliveries, but she says the lights could help a lot of her neighbors.

“The more people, the more revenue,” she said. “If they come to see any lights, they’re going to come down here. So, it’s exposure to our signage, to our windows, any foot traffic is going to help us,” Smith said.

A little bit of light illuminating the needs of our community.

