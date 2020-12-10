‘Hold the line’: VP Pence visits Augusta for Loeffler, Perdue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence says Georgia needs Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue because they are principled and conservative.

Appearing in Augusta on Thursday, Pence spent his nearly 30-minute speech pushing for voters in the area to back the GOP senators in the Jan. 5 runoff that will decide who controls the U.S. Senate.

Perdue faces journalist Jon Ossoff and Loeffler is up against Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Pence spoke about how the pair have been instrumental in helping President Donald Trump’s administration through rebuilding the military and the economy and helping to preserve border security.

Pence said defending the majority means fighting for the integrity of the election, claiming all votes still need to be counted and all illegal ones must be thrown out in the Nov. 3 presidential race.

“We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out,” Pence said. “We will never stop fighting to make America great again. That’s why President Trump and I need David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back in a Republican majority in the United States Senate.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger maintains the accuracy of election results.

Pence argued votes in favor of the two senators is a vote for saving “American liberties.”

“Here’s the deal, Georgia. It might all come down to you, and Georgia is got to hold the line on Jan. 5,” Pence said.

Historically, voter turnout for runoffs elections is low, but a big point this rally touched on was for everyone to vote early and vote often.

